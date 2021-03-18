Police: Watertown teen charged with attempted murder following home invasion, assault

Following his arrest, investigators recovered a hatchet, large kitchen knife, and a machete along with duct tape and binoculars.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — A teen is in serious condition after a suspected targeted home invasion yesterday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., police were called to a home on Morris Town Line on the report of an armed home invasion. They were told the suspect was armed with a hatchet and someone in the home was injured.

Police were told the suspect had fled the home into the woods between Morris Town Line Highway and Bassett Road. Officers on the scene set up a perimeter and entered the woods with State Police and K9 divisions.

The victim was a juvenile, according to police, and they had sustained serious injuries to the head, legs, and hands, wounds consistent with an "edged weapon". The juvenile was taken to the hospital. Police said the victim's wounds were serious but non-life-threatening.

According to police, family members were alerted of the home invasion and intervened, trying to distract the suspect. A family member had called 911 while another one chased the suspect who reportedly jumped out of a second-story window and ran into the woods.

While searching for the suspect, police learned they were a 16-year-old from Watertown.

Officers managed to make phone contact with the teen who told them his location and was then taken into custody.

Police said investigators recovered a hatchet, large kitchen knife, and a machete along with duct tape and binoculars.

Based on information from the investigation, police said they believe the suspect knew the victim but were not close friends, and that the suspect targeted the juvenile specifically.

The teenage suspect was charged with Criminal Attempt at Murder, Home Invasion, Assault 1st, Reckless Endangerment 1st, Stalking 1st, Risk of Injury to a Minor, and Burglary 1st.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.