'We want to know what happened' | Family mourns the death of 2 brothers killed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory.

The victims, 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar and 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar, were killed early Wednesday morning while celebrating Cesar’s 20th birthday.

On Thursday, their family spent their first holiday without them.

48 hours after the two brothers' death, their family alongside Mothers United Against Violence held a vigil in their honor.

“We want to know what happened to Jonas and Caesar,” said Reverend Henry Brown.

With each embrace, their family is grappling with the pain of their loss.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said it's believed the shooting was a targeted attack. Investigators believe the suspect(s) came in through the back of the home up to the second floor, where the brothers were.

“There’s a degree of lawlessness like we’ve never seen before,” said Rev. Brown.

This act of violence stripped the Deaza-Escobar family of two loved ones as they continue to search for answers about who killed the two young men who had a lot more life to live.

“These are some cold-hearted people who don’t care about life. We care about life. God gave us the life and it’s not for anyone else to take,” said Rev. Brown.

This was Hartford’s 37th and 38th homicide, numbers that this city hasn’t seen since the 1990s.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

