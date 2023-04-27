Waterbury high schooler charged after a gun was found inside their bag: Police

An 18-year-old student is facing numerous charges after police found a gun in his bag, officials said.

WATERBURY, Conn. — An 18-year-old Crosby High School student in Waterbury is facing multiple charges after police said a gun was found in his bag.

Police were called around 9:30 a.m. with a report regarding a student having a weapon within the school.

When they got to Crosby High School, they found LaShawn Nance. Inside his book bag was a .22 caliber firearm, police said.

Crosby High School and Wallace Middle School were immediately placed in a shelter-in-place, but it's since been lifted.

Nance was charged with criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, and second-degree breach of peace.

Police said the department is working with Waterbury Public Schools to ensure student safety and that the incident remains under investigation.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.