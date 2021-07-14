2 Dunkin Donuts employees injured in West Hartford during robbery

Officials are looking for two suspects that were involved

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are looking for two suspects they said robbed a Dunkin Donuts last night.

Officials said they were called to the Dunkin' Donuts on South Main Street around 9 p.m. on the report of a robbery. When they arrived they found two employees who suffered minor injuries who tried to prevent the theft.

According to police, no weapons were used or implied and an undetermined amount of money was taken.

A description of the suspects has not been provided at this time.

If you have information on this crime please call the West Hartford Police Department Detective Division at (860) 523-5203.

