West Hartford man arrested in connection with the death of his infant son

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Hartford man has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with the death of his infant son.

Police said on Friday, at 11:21 p.m. they received a call reporting a medical emergency at a home in West Hartford. When they arrived, they were told an infant sustained injuries from a fall while in the care of a parent. The child was taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center by ambulance. Due to the severity of the injuries, the West Hartford Police Detective Division began an investigation.

On Saturday, detectives were notified by the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center that the infant had died due to the injuries sustained.

West Hartford police said they obtained an arrest warrant for the child’s father, Grant McAuslan, 34. He was arrested and charged with Manslaughter 1st Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

McAuslan is being held at the West Hartford Police Department on a court set $1.25 million bond.

Police said that this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

