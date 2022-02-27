West Hartford police investigate fight that lead to possible stabbing

Few details about the incident are being released

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are investigating a fight in an Uber that lead to a possible stabbing early Saturday.

Police said shortly after midnight, they were called to the Shell Gas Station, 905 Farmington Avenue, for a report of an alleged stabbing incident. When they arrived, officers found a person with multiple apparent stab wounds and immediately began emergency medical treatment until West Hartford Paramedics and Ambulance personnel arrived on scene and assumed care. The individual was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they believe three men were inside of an Uber ride when some type of fight started, and came to an end at the gas station parking area. Two involved were the customers and the other person was the Uber driver. All involved individuals were located and identified.

Police said, "Due to the circumstances and preliminary facts in this case, no further information will be disclosed. The names and types of injuries will be withheld at this time. This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the West Hartford Police Department."

If anyone has further information about this incident please contact the police department at 860-523-5203. You can also contact the Tip Line at 860-570-8969 or email us at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

