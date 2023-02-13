West Hartford police officer, others assaulted at PriceRite parking lot; Hartford man arrested

Samuel Rivas was arrested on multiple charges including assaulting a police officer after authorities were called to the supermarket on New Britain Ave.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 39-year-old Hartford man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly assaulting “multiple people” including a police officer at the PriceRite parking lot in West Hartford.

Authorities said the West Hartford police officer arrived at the supermarket and was allegedly assaulted by Rivas after exiting his patrol vehicle. A brief struggle ensued and a bystander assisted in restraining Rivas until other police officers could arrive at the scene.

Authorities said the West Hartford police officer arrived at the supermarket and was allegedly assaulted by Rivas after exiting his patrol vehicle. A brief struggle ensued and a bystander assisted in restraining Rivas until other police officers could arrive at the scene.

The police department released body camera footage from the officer that showed him arriving at the supermarket and encountering the suspect, who appeared to be bleeding from the face.

“Relax,” the officer can be heard saying multiple times while approaching the suspect. Seconds later the suspect is seen taking a swing at the police officer before he is restrained.

It was not immediately clear why the suspect was bleeding.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Rivas allegedly assaulted multiple people in the parking lot, including knocking down an elderly woman to the ground and hitting her in the head, police said in a press release.

Witnesses told police that Rivas had been acting irrationally, punching vehicles, and was possibly under the influence of something.

Rivas was taken to an area hospital to treat his injuries. He later admitted to authorities that had used the drug known as Phencyclidine, or PCP, earlier in the day.

The police officer involved did not suffer any injuries and the female victim suffered a laceration and contusion to her face and head.

“The West Hartford Police Department would like to thank the good Samaritans that not only called for assistance but ultimately risked their own well-being to assist our officers and innocent victims,” the department said in a statement. “If it were not for their quick actions this already difficult situation could have been escalated further.”

Rivas is currently being held on a $250,000 surety bond.

