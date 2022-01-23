West Hartford police warn about check scam

“Check washing," happens when the ink is removed by chemicals and a different amount and payee are added.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are warning residents about a spike in check thefts.

Police said that in recent weeks, they have received several complaints reporting that checks have been stolen and altered for much larger amounts.

Police said, "The type of crime is often referred to as “check washing”. This happens when the ink is removed by chemicals and a different amount and receiver are added."

According to police, some victims reported leaving mail at drop off boxes at local United States Post Office locations. In the past, the department has investigated thefts from a local Post Office where suspects used custom made tools to retrieve mail from the drop off boxes. Police said an alert resident called to report the suspicious behavior.

The West Hartford Police detectives, the Postal Inspector and Postal Police are investigating. At this time no arrests have been made.

Police said people should drop off mail during business hours in an attempt to prevent these types of thefts. Also checks should not be left in household mailboxes for letter carriers pick up either. Bank customers should frequently review their checking accounts looking for suspicious behavior and take note if they receive a late notice from a creditor expecting the payment as this may be the first sign of a stolen check.

Anyone who suspects that they may have been a victim of this type of crime is encouraged to report this to the West Hartford Police via the routine number (860) 523-5203.

