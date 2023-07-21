West Hartford store owners charged for allegedly selling THC products to underage customers

The owners of Qais Convenience Shop on Lasalle Road both turned themselves in to the police.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Owners of a convenience shop in West Hartford have been charged for allegedly selling THC products to underage customers.

West Hartford police that earlier this year, their Community Support Unit (CSU) and School Resource Officers (SROs) received complaints from parents of West Hartford students regarding kids having and using tobacco and THC products. The complaints alleged that the Qais Convenience Shop, located at 74 Lasalle Road was selling tobacco and THC products to underage customers.

The CSU began an investigation and determined that the store was not licensed to sell any THC products at all. On May 11, CSU Detectives coordinated a compliance check at the store and several illegal products were found on display inside the store. All illegal items were seized, including approximately 113 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products and one item which contained psilocybin mushrooms (a hallucinogen). In total, the items seized contained the THC concentrate equivalent of 15 pounds of marijuana.

Arrest warrants for the store owners, identified as Faisal Nasher, 45, and Qais Alhagr, 42, were then approved.

On July 12 Nasher of Hartford voluntarily turned himself in to the police. After booking and processing, Faisal was released on a $15,000.00 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear in Hartford Criminal Court on July 20. Faisal was charged with one count each of the following:

Possession of an Equivalent Amount of Cannabis and Cannabis Products

Possession with Intent to Sell more than 1 Kilogram of a Cannabis-Type Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Possession of item which contained psilocybin mushrooms)

Possession with Intent to Sell a Hallucinogen

On July 18, Alhagr of Simsbury voluntarily turned himself into the police pursuant to the arrest warrant. After booking and processing, Qais was released on a $15,000.00 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 27. Qais was charged with one count each of the following

Possession of an Equivalent Amount of Cannabis and Cannabis Products

Possession with Intent to Sell more than 1 Kilogram of a Cannabis-Type Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Possession of item which contained psilocybin mushrooms)

Possession with Intent to Sell a Hallucinogen

Anyone with information related to this, or any other drug-related complaint, is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 / whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

