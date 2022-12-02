West Haven businessman pleads guilty in role to stealing city's COVID-19 relief funds

A jury found John Trasacco, 50, guilty of conspiracy and fraud offenses for his role to steal more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds and other money.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Haven business owner was found guilty Friday for his role in the scheme to steal the city’s COVID-19 relief funds alongside a former state lawmaker.

A jury found John Trasacco, 50, guilty of conspiracy and fraud offenses for his role to steal more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds and other money from the city.

According to authorities, Trasacco was part of a conspiracy headed by former state Rep. Michael DiMassa to steal these funds through the submission of fraudulent invoices and subsequent payment for COVID-19 relief goods and services that were never provided.

The investigation revealed that DiMassa conspired with Trasacco to submit fraudulent invoices through two business entities controlled by Trasacco - L&H Company and JIL Sanitation Services — for goods and services the city never received, including thousands of units of PPE, HVAC maintenance at multiple municipal locations, COVID-related supplies for the city's Board of Education and cleaning services for various municipal and school buildings, including one school building that had been vacant for years.

Trasacco’s companies received approximately $431,982 through this scheme.

The jury found Trasacco guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud. Each charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

A sentencing date is not scheduled.

On Nov. 1, DiMassa pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud, admitting that he defrauded the City of West Haven of more than $1.2 million through this scheme and two other schemes. He awaits sentencing.

Two others – DiMassa’s wife Lauren Knox and his former business associate John Bernardo – were also charged in the case. Knox pleaded guilty in July, while Bernardo pleaded guilty in June.

