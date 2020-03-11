West Haven 18-year-old charged in Halloween homicide

A victim had been taken to the hospital following a 'serious assault' and died from his injuries a day later

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven police said an 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide on Halloween.

Police said on Saturday, they had received a report of a 'serious assault' in the area of Washington Avenue and Elm Street. The victim had been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim died from his injuries on Sunday, and police ruled the death a homicide.

The investigation led police to arrest 18-year-old Terence Johnson of West Haven. Johnson was charged with murder and held on $1 million bond.

The victim has not been named at this time.

West Haven police said they recently responded back to the incident location where they discovered a 9/11 mural had been vandalized.

Police said the mural had been covered over with spray paint regarding the homicide.

The West Haven Police Department said that they mourn any loss of life ni the community but will not allow the destruction of property in any form.