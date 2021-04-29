West Haven PD: Sexual assault suspect captured in victim's apartment

Giani Morales is currently being held on $1,250,000 bond

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Police said they took a Massachusetts man into custody and charged him with sexual assault along with other crimes Tuesday.

Police said they were called to an apartment complex around 5 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a sexual assault.

When they arrived, they were met by an older woman who stated a male had forcibly entered her apartment and sexually assaulted her.

The victim told officers that the male suspect was still inside her apartment.

Officers went inside and took Giani Morales, 27, of Springfield, into custody without further incident.

Morales was subsequently charged with violation of Burglary First Degree, Home Invasion, Assault Third Degree, Assault Third Degree of an Elderly Person, and Sexual Assault in the First Degree.

Morales is currently being held on a $1,250,000 bond and was arraigned at GA 22 in Milford.

Investigators are still trying to determine how Morales gained entry to this building and are still actively investigating this assault.

