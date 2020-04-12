x
West Haven Police seize 1,700 lbs of marijuana worth $15 million

An investigation revealed the suspects were using a storage facility as a hub to distribute large amounts of marijuana throughout the Tri-State area.
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — After a months-long investigation, the West Haven Police Street Crime Unit announced a major drug bust Thursday. 

Officers began investigating a large scale international marijuana trafficking operation. The investigation showed the people involved were using a storage facility in West Haven as a base to distribute drugs throughout the Tri-State area. 

On December 2, West Haven officers, along with the DEA and FBI, stopped a rented Uhaul box truck on Front Avenue. Police seized 1,700 pounds of marijuana which officers say has an estimated street value of $15,000,000. 

Two men from Reston, Virginia, identified as 23-year-old Jourdan Maniray and 20-year-old I'real Jones, were arrested in connection to the incident. Both men were charged with possession with intent to sell over one Kilogram of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. They were scheduled to appear in Milford Court. 

