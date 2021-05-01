West Haven residents rally to demand better security after alleged sexual assault

"The problem is people let people come in behind them and they don't stop to think or say, 'Hey, do you live here?' And now we're told that's too dangerous."

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Residents at the Surfside Apartments held a rally Saturday afternoon to demand there be increased security at their home. This came after the alleged rape on Tuesday of a 74-year-old woman by a man who had no connection to the apartments.

"I was upset about it ... that I couldn't help her," said Branie Seawright of West Haven.

Seawright lived across from the woman and said he has been keeping his eyes and ears peeled as this incident could have happened to anyone. His concern, like many of the residents at the rally, is who is being let into the building without approval.

"You don't know how many people - who lives here, who don't live here. Now you don't want to be disrespectful and say, 'Oh I can't let you in,' and then fight," added Seawright.

West Haven Police said it was just around 7 p.m. Tuesday when Giani Morales, 27, of Springfield went inside the apartments just by simply walking behind a delivery person.

Morales was not a resident at the apartments and was not there to visit anyone.

Soon after, Morales exposed himself to the woman and then allegedly tried to force himself inside her apartment and raped her, police say.

They added the woman was able to escape and when officers arrived, Morales was found asleep on the floor, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police said the woman had to be transported to the hospital for a heart attack from the alleged incident.

Since then, residents have been on edge.

"The problem is people let people come in behind them and they don't stop to think or say, 'hey do you live here?' And now we're told that's too dangerous ... I always do it," said Nancy Denman of West Haven.

There is now a demand for better security.

"I think police should be doing their reports in the parking lot, they should patrol a little more. Very least, they can get the cameras in, there's a problem with people coming into the building," said Former West Haven Mayor Ed O'Brien.

FOX61 reached out to the city's housing director for a comment but was declined an interview since it is an ongoing investigation.