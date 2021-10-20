State Rep. Michael DiMassa arrested on federal criminal complaint

The Democrat represents West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Authorities announced the arrest of State Rep. Michael DiMassa of West Haven Wednesday morning on a federal criminal complaint.

Massa is a Democrat and represents House District 116.

Officials said he is scheduled to appear at 11:30 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam in New Haven.

The complaint and affidavit are currently sealed.

Massa was elected in November 2016. According to his biography on the state's website, he serves as Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee and as a member of the Judiciary Committee and Executive & Legislative Nominations Committee. His biography also says DiMassa serves as a legislative aide to the West Haven City Council, as well as the Council’s Clerk.

