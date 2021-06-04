Woman charged with murder in connection with New Haven homicide

Police say the victim was shot and killed on Auburn Street in March. The suspect was taken into custody that day and was officially charged with murder Tuesday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A West Haven woman has been officially charged with murder, stemming from a shooting last month.

On March 16, police responded to 911 calls of a person shot at the intersection of Legion Avenue and Auburn Street. Police say it was an alleged argument that led to the shooting.

According to a police incident report, 32-year-old Brianna Triplett of West Haven called 911 from the scene saying she had shot someone and that she was still in possession of a gun.

The homicide victim was 28-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, who was shot in the chest and later died at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police say they learned of another 28-year-old victim who was shot in her hand.

Triplett was taken into custody on the scene and was initially charged with assault in connection with the second victim. She was held on a $1 million bond.

On Tuesday, Triplett was officially charged with murder in the death of Turner. She is also charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police say Triplette was arraigned Tuesday and will next appear in court on April 16.

