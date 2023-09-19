2 arrested in Westport carjacking

Police found four stolen luxury cars at a home in Berlin when executing a search warrant, including the Aston Martin.

WESTPORT, Conn. — Two arrests have been made in connection to the Sunday afternoon carjacking of an Aston Martin in a Westport home garage, which was later found in a Berlin home garage.

Derrick McGill, 29, of Berlin, was arrested by the Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force on Monday, and an unidentified 16-year-old, of Waterbury, were arrested Tuesday, according to Westport police.

Police found four stolen luxury cars at a home in Berlin when executing a search warrant. Along with the stolen 2021 Aston Martin DBS Super Legerra, investigators found two BMWs and a Porsche, all also stolen, during the search. One of the BMWs, stolen out of Westport on Saturday, was used during the carjacking on Sunday, police said.

The other BMW was stolen out of Ridgefield and the Porsche was stolen out of Rhode Island, according to police.

McGill was charged with four counts of car larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, payment card theft, illegal operation of a chop shop, and conspiracy to commit illegal operation of a chop shop.

Police from Westport, Waterbury, and the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force searched a home in Waterbury Tuesday and seized a handgun with an extended magazine.

Evidence the 16-year-old was involved in the Sunday carjacking was also found and he was subsequently arrested. The teen was charged with strangulation, robbery, burglary, criminal attempt to commit larceny of vehicle, and assault.

The teen was also arrested and faces larceny charges in connection to the theft of the BMW stolen out of Westport along with a charge of home invasion.

McGill is not facing arrests out of Westport police at this time, and Westport police are seeking an order to detain the teen.

Police are working to identify additional suspects involved in the carjackings.

It is believed that the Aston Martin’s owner was targeted and followed home before the carjacking.

