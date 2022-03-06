Westport carjacking leads to Uber Eats driver being assaulted, chase on I-95

One adult, two juveniles arrested

WESTPORT, Conn. — An Uber Eats driver was seriously assaulted and had her car stolen Saturday, leading to a chase down I-95, a crash and three arrests.

Police said around 7:00 p.m., they were called to 1759 Post Road East on a report of the possible assault during the theft of a motor vehicle. When they arrived, they found that a white Hyundai had been stolen and that during the theft, the owner of the car, a sixty-four-year-old woman, suffered a serious head injury.

Officials said the woman, who drives for Uber Eats, was picking up an order from Golden Pizza. While she was inside, she saw the suspect enter her unlocked car to steal it, so she went outside to stop the theft suffered a head injury.

The woman suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Norwalk Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police said the person who stole the car was seen getting out of a black car moments before the theft and both cars were last seen traveling together westbound on Post Road East.

Another officer who was on the Sherwood Island Connector saw both the stolen Hyundai as well as a black Acura traveling together and they got onto I-95 heading towards Bridgeport. The officer tried to pull them over but they fled. Police said due to the severity of the crime, the officer pursued the vehicles.

Police said the officer lost sight of the stolen Hyundai but continued to chase the black Acura which continued on I-95. When the driver took Exit 29 in Bridgeport, police said they lost control and struck an occupied vehicle as well as several parked cars. Two people in the car ran from the Acura and the third was detained by the pursuing officer. Bridgeport Police officers apprehend the two people that ran.

Officials said the Acura was reported stolen from Hamden. A handgun was found in the car but police don't believe it was used in the theft of the Hyundai.

Police arrested Giovanni Abreu, 18, as well as two juveniles. All three were charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree on an Elderly Person, Larceny in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the First Degree, Larceny in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Transfer of a Firearm, Theft of a Firearm, Engaging Police in Pursuit, and Reckless Driving.

Abreu was held in custody on a $100,000 bond. Officers are currently completing the necessary paperwork to get the two juveniles transferred to a juvenile detention facility.

Police said the Hyundai has not been recovered.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

