Westport man arrested on child porn charges

Police searched the suspect's home and office and allegedly found images his electronic devices.

WESTPORT, Conn. — A Westport man was arrested last week on possession of child pornography charges.

Michael Newman, of Westport, was charged with Obscenity, Possession of Child Pornography in the Third Degree, and Promoting a Minor in Obscene Performance. He was released after posting a $250,000.00 bond

Police said in December 2020, they received information that a town resident was possibly downloading child pornography onto his electronic devices. The detective investigating was able to determine that the IP address of the devices used was assigned to a home in Westport.

Police applied for and were granted a search warrant to search the computers and electronic devices at Newman's home. A second search warrant was granted to search the computer and electronic devices at the suspect’s office which is also located in Westport.

During an examination of the devices that were seized, images of suspected child pornography allegedly downloaded by Newman were located.

On the evening of May 21, Newman turned himself in at the Westport Police Department.

