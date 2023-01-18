New Haven man charged after drinking liquid fuel additive, fighting police

Cameron Baker, 20, was charged with assaulting public safety officer and threatening.

WESTPORT, Conn. — A New Haven man was charged after fighting with Westport police while drinking a liquid fuel additive.

Cameron Baker, 20, of New Haven, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and threatening.

On Oct. 28, 2021, officers responded to the area of Center Street in Westport after reports of a person acting 'erratically' and drinking the liquid fuel additive.

Officers located Baker in the middle of Center Street and tried to talk to him. Police said Baker was drinking a liquid that they later identified as a liquid fuel additive and yelling at the police.

Police continued to follow Baker through Center Street and he began to run while drinking the liquid. When officers caught up to Baker, he began to fight them off.

Police said Baker punched the officers in their heads causing one officer to fall to the ground and break his wrist. Throughout the fight, officers repeatedly gave verbal commands to stop fighting and to comply. Baker called the officers derogatory names and made threatening statements to officers and their families.

Baker was eventually subdued and ultimately sent to Norwalk Hospital.

Baker turned himself in on Jan. 17, 2023, he was charged and released on a $50,000 court-set bond with a court date of Jan. 26, 2023.

