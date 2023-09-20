Westport Police address safety concerns after violent carjacking over the weekend

At a public forum on safety Wednesday evening, police shared that in 2023 so far there have been 50 car thefts.

WESTPORT, Conn. — Westport residents are speaking out about their safety concerns in the wake of a violent carjacking at a man’s home. Surveillance video shows the moment two people enter the man’s garage and pull him out of his Aston Martin before taking off with the car. Police believe the victim was followed to his home.

"I think that’s the biggest concern we all have is that we saw a resident basically be attacked in his own driveway," said Jimmy Izzo of Westport.

"The car thefts that we’ve had and how they began here, with at night and open car doors is completely different than being followed home and dragged out of your car to steal it," said Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police Department.

Police were able to quickly find the stolen car a day later at a home in Berlin, where three other high-end stolen cars were found. An adult resident of that home was arrested. A sixteen-year-old was also arrested in connection to the carjacking. Many residents reiterating the same calls we’ve been hearing for months, demanding something be done to address the issue of car thefts on a state level.

"We need to look at as a whole what we can do from state legislation to protect everybody because this is just not Westport from what I understand this is happening all over," said Chris Tait of Westport.

At a public forum on safety Wednesday evening, Westport police shared that in 2023 so far there have been 50 car thefts. They say that’s on par with last year but there is a difference this year.

"What’s a little alarming and a little different now, where the bulk of the cars last year were taken in the overnight hours we’re starting to see it creeping into the daylight hours," said Deputy Chief Ryan Paulsson of the Westport Police Department.

Police said they are doing everything they can to keep people safe but are also asking the public to do their part. Pointing out that most car thefts do happen when cars are left unlocked and with the key fob inside.

"Lock their car doors, be cognizant of their surroundings, and report anything suspicious," Woods said.

