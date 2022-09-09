Wethersfield teen speaks out on being robbed and assaulted at bus stop

Police said the suspects are still on the loose and are calling this an isolated incident.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The teen who Wethersfield Police said was assaulted and robbed Thursday morning spoke out to FOX61.

It happened in broad daylight and the suspects are still on the loose.

Police said it happened at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Maple Street around 7 a.m.

"I was a little shaken up. I still am," said Sean R. of Wethersfield.

The 14-year-old is still recovering from what happened to him as he was waiting for his school bus by himself. He said his friend usually waits with him, but was running late that morning.

As he was waiting, Sean said a gray SUV stopped, one of the suspects got out and demanded his belongings.

"One dude gets out in a covid mask and a black hoodie and he tells me to give him my stuff and I say no and then he starts hitting me and I hit him back," added Sean R.

Sean said the suspect was able to steal his phone and eventually drove off.

Police found his phone approximately an hour later and it was partially damaged.

Cuts and bruises are still visible on his eyelid from defending himself.

"They were punching me, slapping me, whatever they could to damage me," added Sean R.

Neighbors said they are worried especially because a similar incident happened in Windsor in 2018.

"I mean, I was scared. I mean, who is not scared? We love our children and grandchildren. We don’t want nothing to happen to them or to anyone else!" said Maria Estevam of Wethersfield.

Estevam said she always accompanies her grandson to the bus stop.

"You never know what can happen! If he doesn’t get on the bus and he doesn’t run, somebody can grab him!" added Estevam.

Wethersfield Public Schools Superintendent Michael T. Emmett issued a statement to remind all students to be aware of their surroundings:

Dear Wethersfield Community,

This morning, an unknown individual confronted a Wethersfield High School student at their bus stop. The suspect exited a gray SUV. The suspect confronted the student, assaulted them, and took the student’s cell phone. This incident occurred in the vicinity of Maple St. and Sunset Blvd. The Wethersfield Police responded and are actively investigating this incident.

This incident provides a reminder of the importance of being vigilant of surroundings. Waiting for school buses in groups, and having alert neighbors keeping an eye out around bus stops are ways to maintain a safe environment and be alert to any danger. The Wethersfield Police Department has had a visible presence around our school communities over the first week of school, and these patrols will continue.

While this was an isolated incident, if you see anything suspicious, do not hesitate to contact the police department, school resource officer, school administrator, or school bus driver. Should any additional information concerning this incident become available, I will be sure to share it. Thank you for working together to keep our students safe.

Sincerely,

Michael T. Emmett

Superintendent

Police said they do not have suspect descriptions at this time, but Sean said it appeared to be two teens.

If you witness any suspicious behavior, you are urged to contact the police, a school resource officer or a bus driver.

