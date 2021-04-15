Willimantic man arrested for operating a drug factory

Police seized a ¼ lb. of “crack” cocaine, approximately $4,000 in drug proceeds, and two vehicles used in the sale of narcotics

WINDHAM, Conn. — Police arrested a man Wednesday on charges he was operating a drug factory.

Kelvin Novoa, 26 of Willimantic, was charged with

Possession of Cocaine within 1500’ of a school/daycare

Operation of a Drug Factory

Possession with intent to sell

Possession of a controlled substance

Police said since March, they had received multiple complaints about drug sales from a home in town.

Police said a large amount of crack cocaine was being sold from within the residence by Novoa.

On Wednesday, police served three search warrants: one on the residence and one on each of Novoa’s vehicles resulting in the seizure of over a ¼ lb. of “crack” cocaine, approximately $4,000 in drug proceeds, and two vehicles used in the sale of narcotics.

Anyone having information concerning drug activity or other criminal acts is urged to call the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135.

