Willimantic man gets 45 years in prison for 2018 murder

KILLINGLY, Conn. — A Willimantic man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Angeanett Martinez-Acevedo.

Julio Cruz Cabrera’s imprisonment will be followed by 10 years of special parole, officials said.

On Oct. 2, 2018, Willimantic police were called to Martinez-Acevedo’s home after a neighbor and her children found her dead. Authorities at the time said she was found with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck.

Witnesses identified Cruz Cabrera, who was dating Martinez-Acevedo at the time of her murder, as a possible suspect. He was arrested in New York a few days later.

Officials said Cruz Cabrera confessed to burning Martinez-Acevedo with a pot of hot oil, strangling with an electrical cord and suffocating her with a pillow.

He pleaded guilty to murder and assault in the first degree in March 2022.

"We thank the Willimantic citizens who cooperated with law enforcement," State's Attorney Anne Mahoney said. "We want to recognize the extraordinary teamwork of the Willimantic Police Department, Connecticut State Police and New York City police in bringing Cruz Cabrera to justice. We send our deepest condolences to Ms. Martinez-Acevedo's mother and children."

