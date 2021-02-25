Windham man charged with manslaughter in connection with Waterford overdose death

A 26-year man overdosed and died in May of 2020. An police investigation involing multiple agencies led to the arrest of the suepect Thursday.

WATERFORD, Conn — Police have arrested a 35-year-old man from Windham Thursday was arrested in connection with the death of a man in Waterford.

In May of 2020, a man died after overdosing at a home in Waterford. The autopsy report showed the cause of death to be acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl and other drugs.

A joint investigation between the Waterford Police Department, members of the Norwich Police Department, and the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force, with the goal of identifying and finding the source of the fentanyl-laced drugs.

Police say the investigation lasted several months and warrants were obtained for suspects.

Evan Barile was arrested on Thursday and is being held on a $350,000 bond. He is being charged with manslaughter in the second degree, conspiracy to commit the sale of a controlled substance, two counts of sale of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.