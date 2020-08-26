"It's like an elephant sitting on my chest" | New details emerge in Windsor double-murder case

The teenager suspect in the murders reported stated he had been abused by his stepmother and father.

WINDSOR, Conn. — New details have been revealed after an arrest warrant was released in the Windsor double-murder investigation.

In the warrant, police revealed a teenager who allegedly wanted his parents dead. His step-mother and his grandmother were found fatally stabbed inside a Windsor home back in May.

“I felt like if [female victim 2] and my father was gone I would be free. It’s like an elephant sitting on my chest living at home.”

That statement was made by the teenager, according to police, used to describe his feelings about his father and his step-mother.

“I wanted to get emancipated and not deal with them anymore. I felt that if they all died my life would get better," the teenager reportedly said.

55-year-old Marianne Marci Dzurenka and her mother, 78-year old-Sandra Marci were found fatally stabbed inside a Windsor home on Clover Street. The teen's father was attacked as well.

The couple’s son is facing murder charges. In the warrant, the son described a strained relationship with his step-mother saying: “...have always butted heads.” The teenage son also claimed he had been emotionally and physically abused by both his stepmother and his father.

Neighbor and friend Jevuahny Sweeny describes the Marci family as sweet and widely known around town for owning a popular optical store.

“I’ve never seen the family in any conflict before even when I take my dogs on a walk. You would never think there was anything going on in the house," said Sweeny.

The warrant goes on to describe an exchange between the son and second suspect, Terry Brown Jr. via Snapchat. The son asks Brown if he could quote “help me get rid of my parents?", according to the warrant.

Police later arrested Brown at his aunt’s house along Arrowhead Road just four minutes from the murder scene. The warrant says he was found with cuts to his hands and arms and reportedly told his parents he had gotten into a fight the night before.

An unidentified teenage girl is also being charged in connection with the murders.