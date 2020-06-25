Juvenile fatally shot in Windsor Locks park

The shooting happened following a dispute at Pesci Park with numerous people

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A juvenile was shot and killed Wednesday night after a dispute, Windsor Locks police said.

Police were called to Pesci Park around 10:20 p.m. on the reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile laying on the ground just outside of the baseball field. Police said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a half-hour later. Police have not released the age or name of the victim.

According to police, it appeared a dispute had happened between numerous people that culminated in the park. A man had produced a semi-automatic pistol and had fired numerous shots at the juvenile, police said.

The suspect fled the park in a black or dark-colored Lexus bearing either North Carolina or Connecticut plates.

Police said they are following numerous leads as part of the investigation. State Police also responded to help process the crime scene.

The shooting appeared to be isolated and police said they do not believe there is a threat to the general public.