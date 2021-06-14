x
Windsor Locks homeowner thwarts home burglary, Massachusetts man arrested

The suspect was taken into custody after a police pursuit through town.
Credit: Windsor Locks Police

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after Windsor Locks police said he tried to rob a home but was interrupted by the homeowner.

Michael Mesick, 31, was taken into custody Monday afternoon for the incident.

Officers responded to an active burglary call at a home on Spring Street.

Police said Mesick took off from the home after the homeowner interrupted the burglary incident, and drove off.

The suspect was speeding, making it unreasonable to carry out a pursuit, police added.

Officers tried to use a stop-stick to slow the vehicle down, but police said Mesick drove up onto someone’s lawn to avoid the device.

Police continued to follow the suspect and tracked him down to a local farm.

After searching the property, officers apprehended Mesick without incident.

Mesick is being charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree larceny, reckless driving, and disobeying an officer’s signal, and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

