Windsor woman sentenced for defrauding employer and lender more than $700k

Margaret Boisture, 51 defrauded ZoneFlow, PayPal and WebBank by diverting ZoneFlow money to herself and taking unauthorized loans.

WINDSOR, Conn. — A Windsor woman was sentenced to 33 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for defrauding a former employer and a lender of more than $700,000.

Margaret Boisture, 51, of Windsor, was ordered to pay a $7,100 fine and to make full restitution. Boisture’s criminal conduct caused losses of $632,159.78 to ZoneFlow and $78,088.76 to PayPal and WebBank.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Boisture was the chief financial employee of ZoneFlow Reactor Technologies, a pre-revenue company, meaning it has yet to generate any sales. PayPal marketed and serviced commercial loans from WebBank, a third-party lender. Between Oct. 2016 and Feb. 2020, Boisture defrauded ZoneFlow, PayPal and WebBank by diverting ZoneFlow money to herself and taking unauthorized loans that caused ZoneFlow to pay additional interest expense. Boisture made misrepresentations to PayPal and WebBank in order to make unauthorized loans to ZoneFlow that expanded the amount of money Boisture could take.

On July 19, 2022, Boisture pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution. Boisture, is released on a $500,000 bond, is required to report to prison on March 13.

