Wolcott PD: Man found shot multiple times inside crashed car, dies at hospital

Police said at this time it does not appear to be a random shooting

WOLCOTT, Conn. — Wolcott police are investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning.

Police received a call around 4:45 a.m. that a car had gone off the side of Wolcott Road.

When police arrived, they found a 41-year-old man in the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was the only person inside the car at that time.

The man was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not identified the man at this time.

State Police Major Crimes Division is helping with the investigation.