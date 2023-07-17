Connecticut man arrested for assaulting federal police officers during Jan. 6 US Capitol breach

Richard Markey, 38, appeared in federal court on Monday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Wolcott man has been charged with assaulting a federal police officer and other felony charges in connection with the violent disruption of a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, officials said.

According to a federal complaint, Richard Markey, 38, traveled to Washington, D.C. in 2021 and attended former President Donald Trump’s speech before marching toward the U.S. Capitol building where Congress was certifying the presidential election.

Surveillance video from the lower west terrace of the Capitol building – also known as the “tunnel” – appeared to show Markey among the rioters who were attempting to breach a police line that had formed in the tunnel.

Officials said Markey was seen climbing on top of other riots and pushing himself toward the police line. He had what appeared to be a police baton.

Markey allegedly struck the officers in the face and head with the baton and continued to strike them with his fists when he lost the baton, court documents say. Another person is seen joining Markley on top of the mob to join the assault.

According to court documents, Markey then pulled at and kicked a police shield from an officer, while another officer used a wooden pole in an attempt to deter him. Markey is accused of taking the pole and striking the officer, snapping it.

Markey is then seen departing the tunnel entrance.

The court documents include several surveillance photos that appear to show Markey at the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riots.

In addition to assaulting a federal officer, Markey is facing charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; obstructing or impeding passage within or through a Capitol building or grounds, and violent conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

He appeared in federal court on Monday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

