Wolcott mother arrested for allegedly leaving two-year-old home alone

Police said the two-year-old was home alone for over an hour.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A Wolcott mother has been arrested after police said she left her two-year-old son home alone Thursday night while she apparently ran some errands.

According to the police report, the two-year-old was home alone for over an hour. The mother told police she expected her husband would be home from work a couple of minutes after she left. But the husband told cops she knew he was working all night.

"I was surprised when I found out that she was arrested," said Stella Page, a Long Meadow Drive neighbor of Ryan and Amanda Milligan, whose two-year-old son was discovered by another neighbor outside at 9:30 Thursday night, home alone with a barking dog.

"She had found a child wandering in the front yard," said Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens. "The child only was wearing shorts, a T-shirt, was barefoot, the child was wet, crying."

So that neighbor called the police.

"Officers entered the house and they find nobody's there," Stephens said. "They found two other dogs. And the back door was wide open."

Roughly 20 minutes after police arrived, the child's 28-year-old mother showed up and asked police why they were there.

"She told the officers she went to Petco I guess to buy some dog food I don't know what she was going to buy," Stephens said.

But that Petco, at least a 10-minute drive away in Waterbury, was closed. She said she also stopped at a gas station to take pictures of her car, for some unknown reason.

"She told the officers that when she left the house the two-year-old was fine and he was sitting there watching TV," Stephens added.

This while her husband was at work. Police charged Amanda Milligan with risk of injury.

"They never leave the baby alone," said Page, a next-door neighbor. "Every time I see her in the driveway the baby plays out in the driveway or on the deck and she's always out there with the baby."

Police said Long Meadow Drive is fairly busy, not well lit and that the Milligan's home is only several hundred feet from an even busier Wolcott Rd. (Route 69).

"There's you know wooded areas around there," the chief noted. "There's a brook that runs through the backyards there. Something terrible could've happened to that child."

He noted that word from a sergeant on the scene was that Mrs. Milligan had no remorse. He said she also called the police department Friday morning to complain that her story was being reported by the media.

