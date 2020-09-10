Wolcott Police making progress investigating town's first homicide in a decade

When police arrived on Thursday, they found a 41-year-old man in the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was the only person inside the car at that time.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — The town's first homicide since 2010 has shaken Wolcott to the core, but Police says they're making progress in their investigation.

A red Ford Explorer, in the weeds, just off Wolcott Road, near Pat's IGA, was discovered and reported by two 911 callers just before 5 o'clock Thursday morning.

"We’ve been out all-day reviewing video footage from several different locations," said Chief Edward Stephens of Wolcott Police Department. "As you know, there’s a lot of cameras all over the place."

The driver: 41-year-old Angel Pichardo, of Wolcott, died as a result of a gunshot to the torso, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who ruled the father of eight's death a homicide.

"We did the search warrant on the car, collected some evidence there to try we’re trying to see the reason why this happened," Stephens said.

Police will not reveal the make and model of the car they believe the shooter was in just yet. The driver's side of Pichardo's SUV was riddled with bullets at a nearby intersection.

"We are working on some pretty solid leads that we have received," Stephens said. "So, we are making progress on the case."

Progress in part due to assistance from the Waterbury police.

"We have developed, you know, people of interest that possibly could be involved.," Stephens said. "Again, I say possibly. We are not positive yet."

Waterbury Police issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jacob Morales, who police believe killed 27-year-old Robert Vasquez Wednesday night in a Walnut Street shooting, which appeared to be very similar to the one in Wolcott.

"That’s one of the angles we are going to be looking at, speaking to that person, if they do grab him," Stephens said.

Yesterday's homicide was the first in Wolcott since May 2010, but this is one of three shootings that have all occurred on Wolcott Road since September 12.

"The other shootings we’re trying to look into those two," Stephens said. "I don’t think they had anything to do with the other recent shootings in Wolcott. They (Pichardo killer) seem to be just for the person in this vehicle."

One of Mr. Pichardo's children spoke with FOX61 off-camera, saying it's crazy how life takes such twists and turns.

"From what we understand, he’s a well-liked, well respected, hard-working individual," Stephens said.