Wolcott Police: Vandals break in to senior center causing thousands in damage

Juveniles also stole car and crashed into two other vehicles

WOLCOTT, Conn. — Wolcott police said they have arrested two juveniles early Monday after they said the suspects broke in and vandalized the senior center in town, causing thousands of dollars in damage, stole a car, crashed it into two others and then smashed it into a tree before they were arrested.

Police said at 3:20am, they received a call of a fire alarm sounding at the Senior Center, 211 Nichols Rd. When they arrived, they determined there was no fire, but instead a burglary had occurred.

Police said burglars had removed a screen and forced open a window on the northwest side of the building. Inside they caused thousands of dollars of damage to gathering spaces, the kitchen and offices.

Police said they also forced their way through the locked office, which was ransacked and money stolen, as well as forced their way into the locked pantry and destroyed food from the shelves and the freezer. The knobs to the gas stove were also turned on. They ransacked the library, destroying computers. They used a fire extinguisher and started to spray it all over the card room, which set the fire alarm off.

At that point, police said the suspects fled and stole a vehicle from Badger Road. As they were leaving, they struck two other vehicles causing the owner of the stolen vehicle to call the police. Officers saw the stolen vehicle with the two occupants inside, parked in the lot of the factory on Wolcott at Nichols Road. Police said they saw the officer approaching and drove the vehicle out of the lot at a high rate of speed and drove directly head on into a telephone pole.

Police took both juveniles into custody and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Larceny, Criminal Attempt at Arson, Larceny of a Motor vehicle, along with numerous Motor Vehicle charges.

According to police, a judge disregarded the suggestion that they be held in detention, and both juveniles will be released to their guardian.\

