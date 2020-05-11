x
Hamden woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster pleads not guilty

The girl was found in a dumpster outside a New Haven apartment complex Oct. 12. She was discharged from the hospital a week later.
Credit: FOX61
Andiana Velez

A Connecticut woman accused of abandoning an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster has pleaded not guilty to assault and other charges. 

According to CT Judicial's website, Andiana Velez, of Hamden, took part in Tuesday's court hearing in New Haven via video conference from prison. 

The girl was found in a dumpster outside a New Haven apartment complex on Oct. 12. She was taken to a hospital and discharged the next week after being treated for burns to her hands. 

Police say the 24-year-old Velez stabbed the baby's mother during an argument and left the baby in the trash bin. The baby's mother survived.

