Woman accused of stabbing Hartford police officer gets 38 years at Whiting Forensic in maximum-security

HARTFORD, Conn. — The video above is from June.
A judge committed Chevoughn Augustin to Whiting Forensic for 38 years at in maximum-security Wednesday for stabbing Hartford Police officer Jill Kidik.
Augustin was acquitted in June due to her documented history of schizophrenia and mental health episodes.
On May 17, 2018, police responded to an apartment complex in Hartford for a reported disturbance between a landlord and tenant. Police said Augustin allegedly stabbed officer Kidik several times in the neck with a knife.
Kidik was a 13-year veteran of the force and was once honored for saving a baby's life. She made a full recovery but had to retire in 2019 due to her injuries. Kidik was present at the hearing as Augustin was committed.
