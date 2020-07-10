Woman and suspected killer found dead in Willimantic home

A woman was found fatally stabbed inside a home along Gem Drive in Willimantic on the afternoon of October 6.

WINDHAM, Conn. — Two people were found dead inside a Willimantic home Tuesday afternoon.

A woman was found fatally stabbed inside a home along Gem Drive in Willimantic. Willimantic police were called to the area for an assault right before noon Tuesday when they made the discovery.

State police said they tried to make contact with the suspect--- believed to still be inside the home--- after no response, police sent a robot into the house and that’s when they found the man dead as well.

“At approximately 2 p.m. members of the Special Operations Group here in the town of Willimantic deployed a robot into the area believed to be occupied by the suspect at which point they determined the suspect was deceased,” State Trooper Josue Doreulus said during a press conference held Tuesday.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victims, but Jose Cruz lives next door and said he knew the older Hispanic couple well.

“I knew him for a couple of years because I worked with him at Natchaug hospital and he seemed to be like a really good guy and also her, they were quiet,” Cruz shared.

Cruz said he would see the older man in the mornings before work, but something seemed off on Tuesday.

“It was different today because I said hi, he just waved his hand, and he came back in and I didn’t see him anymore.”