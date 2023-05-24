Woman arrested over alleged misuse of PTO funds in Somers

Marissa Marks turned herself into police on her active arrest warrant on Tuesday.

SOMERS, Connecticut — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for her alleged misuse of PTO funds in Somers.

Connecticut State Police said on Monday at 9:00 a.m., members of the Somers CT Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) came into the Somers Resident Trooper's Office to report a misuse of PTO funds.

On Tuesday at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Accused, Marissa L. Marks, 41, of Somers, turned herself into Troop C on an active arrest warrant for Larceny in the First Degree.

At 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, hours, Marks was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on June 14.

