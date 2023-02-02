Woman arrested, charged for November murder in Hartford

Angel King was fatally shot in a hotel room on Weston Street. Lisa Kittrell, age 39, is now charged with manslaughter.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman has been arrested and charged for the November 2022 murder of Angel King in Hartford, according to police.

Hartford police said on Thursday that Lisa Kittrell, age 39, turned herself in to police after a warrant was issued, and was charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

The charges stem from an incident on November 6, 2022. At approximately 11:15 a.m. that day, Hartford officers went to a hotel room at 100 Weston Street for a report of an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was found by police and taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

During an autopsy the next day, his death was ruled homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Police have not yet provided any additional information regarding Kittrell's relationship with King, or a possible motive. No court date has been set.

