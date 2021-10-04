Woman arrested, charged with abandoning child in Bridgeport

Police say the child was dropped off along side the street in the rain at Burroughs and East Main Street on March 31.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A woman was charged Friday night after police found a five-year-old child on the side of the road in Bridgpeport.

On March 31, police officers responded to Burroughs and East Main Street on a report a child was dropped off, alone in the rain.

Police say the child appeared to be dropped off by a Black woman driving a white Infinity Q50 or Q40 sedan.

Police added the child had disabilities that prevented him from identifying himself and the location of his family. The child was placed in the care of DCF.

A few days later, Sharon Williams was arrested by police in connection with the incident. She is charged with risk of injury to a minor, cruelty to persons, abandonment of a child under the age of six, leaving a child under 12 unsupervised, and reckless endangerment.

Willaims' bond was set at $250,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

Police say the child's family was found and everyone involved appears to be in good health.

