Woman arrested in connection to Meriden homicide

MERIDEN, Conn. — A 39-year-old woman has been arrested in connection of a June homicide investigation.
Police say Cheenisa Rivera has been apprehended for her involvement in the homicide of 24-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez.
Officers found Rodriguez lying in the entryway of the Comfort Inn located at 900 East Main Street on June 21. He had been shot in the chest, and, despite all efforts from responders, was pronounced deceased on scene.
Rivera is being charged with hindering prosecution and posted bind. Additional charges are anticipated. Police say the investigation is active and more details will be released.