Woman arrested in connection to Meriden homicide

Police say they have arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with the homicide investigation of 24-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez back in June.

Officers found Rodriguez lying in the entryway of the Comfort Inn located at 900 East Main Street on June 21. He had been shot in the chest, and, despite all efforts from responders, was pronounced deceased on scene.