Woman arrested in connection with fatal Torrington crash

Police say she mislead investigators

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police arrested a Torrington woman on charges in connection with a fatal crash in August.

Police said on August 27, 2020, they were called to a crash on Litchfield Street near Hassig Road. When they arrived, they found two cars off the roadway, and it was reported that a third car was involved, but did not crash and had left the scene.

Police said witnesses still at the scene said a Hispanic male, wearing a blue shirt and dark-colored pants, ran from the second vehicle involved in the crash. The vehicle was described as a black-colored Audi A4 belonging to Rolando Vilorio.

Prior to the crash, witnesses reported seeing a black Volkswagen Beetle pull onto Litchfield Stress with the black Audi directly behind. They said the Audi attempted to pass the Beetle on the left, in the opposite lane of travel, but the Beetle kept speeding up.

Just before the crash, the Audi lost control while attempting to pass the Beetle and struck a Lincoln traveling in the eastbound lane. The Beetle continued traveling west on Litchfield Street.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 47-year-old Sean Ryan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in the passenger seat was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said Amber Sans, 23, of Torrington, was charged with Hindering Prosecution and Interfering with Police. Sans was held on a $50,000 bond for court on Friday. Police said Sans was reported to be an ex-girlfriend of Vilorio who was recently arrested as the suspected operator of the vehicle that struck and killed Ryan. Police talked with Sans immediately following the crash in which she denied having any contact with Vilorio for some time. Sans also did not initially tell police information that her mother, Melanie Hankamp, drove Vilorio immediately out of state to Pennsylvania to flee police after the crash. Sans eventually admitted to her contact with Vilorio throughout our month long search for him and misleading Detectives during the investigation.

Police said a short time later, officers at the scene observed a vehicle matching the description of the Beetle in the immediate area, and officers stopped the car. The driver, Namik Cantres, told police the car was involved in the incident. The vehicle was seized from the scene.

