Woman arrested in Norwich after 2-year-old swallows ecstasy pills

Police say they responded to a 911 call from Gabriella Barboza, on October 22, who said the child ate ecstasy. The child was alert and responsive when officers and EMS personnel arrived on the scene.

Barboza, later identified by police as the child's aunt, was babysitting when the two-year-old took the drugs from her purse.

The child was taken to the hospital for medical care and observation, police say. The child was treated and released back home.