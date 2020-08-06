Woman arrested in connection with racist incident at Starbucks in Norwich

The victim of the crime recorded the interaction through a Facebook Live.

NORWICH, Conn. — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a racist incident at the Starbucks on Salem Turnpike.

The incident was said to have occurred on June 2 when a woman filed a walk-in complaint to the police. She said she was intimidated based on her African American heritage.

Mar Cela went live on Facebook, as a lady in the car behind her was revving her engine, “Because apparently I’m going too slow for her. She starts screaming saying people have to work. Excuse you!“ said Mar Cela on the video.

An investigation led to the arrest of Holly Chalifoux, 22 of Mossup. Police said Chalifoux provided a voluntary signed sworn statement saying she both threatened and shouted a racial slur at the victim.