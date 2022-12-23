Woman arrested after smashing man's vehicle with baseball bat in North Haven

Police said she was arguing with the man at a Sunoco Gas Station, then began assaulting him by hitting him, then took the bat out of her car and smashed his window.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A woman was arrested after assaulting a man and smashing his car window with a baseball bat in North Haven on Thursday evening, police said.

North Haven police said officers responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 641 Washington Ave. at approximately 5:20 p.m. on the report of a female smashing the windows of a vehicle with a baseball bat.

Police later learned that the woman was involved in an argument with a male customer and went to his vehicle and began striking and kicking him. The woman then got a baseball bat from her vehicle and smashed his car's windows before fleeing the scene.

Officers found her on Washington Ave. and took her into custody. It was not immediately clear what triggered the argument or the connection between the woman and the victim.

April Rizzuti, 46, was the woman they took into custody and she was charged with DUI, Criminal Mischief, Breach of Peace, Engaging Officers in Pursuit, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, and Assault.

She was held on a $5,000 bond and was arraigned on Friday in Meriden Superior Court.

Police ask that any witnesses to the incident contact police at 203-239-5321.

---