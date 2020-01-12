Woman charged with cruelty to animals in New Canaan

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — A woman turned herself over to police Sunday after a warrant for her arrest was issued.
Police say they responded to a complaint of a sick puppy on August 12. After conducting interviews, performing a search warrant, and seizing's ten puppies and 2 adult dogs, a warrant was approved for the arrest of Catherine Palmer.
On November 29, Palmer turned herself over to the police and was released on a $10,000 bond. She is being charged with three counts of cruelty to animals.
Police say the puppies and the dogs seized during the investigation are well cared for and are thriving.