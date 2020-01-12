Woman charged with cruelty to animals in New Canaan

Police responded to a complaint of a sick puppy. After an investigation, they issued a warrant for the suspects arrest.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — A woman turned herself over to police Sunday after a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Police say they responded to a complaint of a sick puppy on August 12. After conducting interviews, performing a search warrant, and seizing's ten puppies and 2 adult dogs, a warrant was approved for the arrest of Catherine Palmer.

On November 29, Palmer turned herself over to the police and was released on a $10,000 bond. She is being charged with three counts of cruelty to animals.