Woman charged with shooting her 2 children pleads not guilty

Credit: Connecticut State Police
43-year-old Naomi Bell is charged with shooting two children inside her home.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — A Plymouth woman accused of killing her 15-year-old daughter and critically wounding her 7-year-old son in a shooting in their home in November has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges. 

Naomi Bell entered the pleas during a brief videoconference hearing Thursday at New Britain Superior Court.

Her public defender declined to comment after the hearing. Police allege Bell shot her two children at her Plymouth home on Nov. 13.

Bell’s husband told police that she was hospitalized twice for depression and psychotic episodes since the coronavirus pandemic started, and he was worried she wasn’t taking her medicine. 

A vigil for the 15-year-old was held in November. 

    

