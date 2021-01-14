Woman charged with shooting her 2 children pleads not guilty

Naomi Bell entered the pleas during a brief videoconference hearing Thursday at New Britain Superior Court.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — A Plymouth woman accused of killing her 15-year-old daughter and critically wounding her 7-year-old son in a shooting in their home in November has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

Her public defender declined to comment after the hearing. Police allege Bell shot her two children at her Plymouth home on Nov. 13.

Bell’s husband told police that she was hospitalized twice for depression and psychotic episodes since the coronavirus pandemic started, and he was worried she wasn’t taking her medicine.