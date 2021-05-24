Woman charged with stealing state adoption subsidies in North Haven

According to the CT DCJ, the suspect stole over $41,734.83 in subsidies. DCF removed a child from her car in 2016.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 76-year-old North Haven woman has been accused of stealing over $40,000 in state adoption subsidies.

The Connecticut Department of Criminal Justice says Geraldine Leak is accused of stealing $41,734.83 from the state's Department of Children and Families.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Leake received the $41,734,83 in subsidies she was not entitled to from June 2016 to August 2019. A child was removed from her car in May of 2016 by DCF, says the CT DCJ.

Leake has been charged with larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community. She was released on bond and is scheduled to be in court on June 4.

If she is found guilty, Leake could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

