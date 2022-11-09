Woman convicted for murder of 8-year-old son in 2016

According to evidence, Ziolkowski asphyxiated her son Elijah while in their home and then intentionally set two fires.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a woman for the murder of her 8-year-old son in 2016 in Meriden.

Karin Ziolkowski was found guilty of the Murder of her son Elijah Ziolkowski and Arson in the Second Degree.

According to evidence, Ziolkowski asphyxiated Elijah while in their home on November 14, 2016, and intentionally set two fires in the home. The boy was not able to be revived on the scene and his death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The case's prosecution was represented by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Miranda and Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Holmes.

“Our thoughts are with Elijah’s family at this time and we hope this verdict eases some of the suffering they’ve endured after the unimaginable loss of a child,” State’s Attorney Doyle said. “We also would like to extend our appreciation to the Meriden police, firefighters and EMTs as well as those in the Division of Scientific Services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who worked on this case. Though they are trained to handle investigations involving the deaths of children, we know this work can take a toll both physically and emotionally."

Ziolkowski's sentencing is scheduled for January 10, 2023 in New Haven Superior Court.

