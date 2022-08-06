Woman shot, killed in Hartford Saturday

When they arrived, police found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was dead by EMS personnel.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after a late-night shooting at 73 Colonial Street in Hartford.

According to Hartford Police, they found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.

BREAKING: Hartford Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Colonial Street. An adult female has died. Investigation active & ongoing. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/unh8Ihz5Me — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) August 7, 2022

One person has been detained on scene and is being questioned by investigators. At this time this is believed to be an isolated incident.

