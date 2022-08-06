x
Crime

Woman shot, killed in Hartford Saturday

When they arrived, police found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was dead by EMS personnel.
Credit: FOX61
Police say an adult female was shot Saturday indoors on Colonial Street Saturday and later died.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after a late-night shooting at 73 Colonial Street in Hartford.

According to Hartford Police, they found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.

One person has been detained on scene and is being questioned by investigators. At this time this is believed to be an isolated incident. 

